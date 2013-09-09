New Market Study, "Purified Terephthalic Acid Global Market to 2020 - Overcapacity and Declining Margins to Hinder Global Demand in the Short Term", Has Been Published

Recently published research from GBI Research, "Purified Terephthalic Acid Global Market to 2020 - Overcapacity and Declining Margins to Hinder Global Demand in the Short Term", is now available at Fast Market Research