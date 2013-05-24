New Market Study, "Qatar Food & Drink Report Q2 2013", Has Been Published

New Food research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- Over 2013, Qatar's economic growth will be largely driven by the non-hydrocarbon sector, with expanding domestic consumption and progress on infrastructure investments fuelling economic activity. However, weaker performance in the hydrocarbon sector will drag down overall growth, and we expect Qatar's real GDP to expand by 5.0% in 2013, down from an estimated 6.0% in 2012.
Headline Industry Data (local currency)
- 2013 food consumption growth = +4.5%; five-year forecast to 2017 = +29.8%.
- 2013 soft drinks value sales = +6.4%; five-year forecast to 2017 = +41.4%.
- 2013 mass grocery retail sales = +5.6%; five-year forecast to 2017 = +38.3%.
- 2013 supermarket sales = +2.6%; five-year forecast to 2017 = +22.6%.
Key Industry Trends And Developments
Coca-Cola Makes Middle East Deal: The recent formation of two beverage companies in Saudi Arabia, Aujan Coca-Cola Beverages Company and Rani Refreshments, seals the largest ever investment made by a multinational firm in the Middle East's fast-moving consumer goods sector. Following Coca-Cola's US $980mn purchase of approximately 50% of Aujan's beverage business in late 2011, the deal signals the impressive growth opportunities developing in the region's drink sector.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
SPAR International Launches In Gulf: In early 2013 SPAR International announced plans to launch in the Gulf region, aiming to have 30 stores in the region by the end of 2015. The retailer is partnering with Abu Dhabi Cooperative Society, a local retailer, for its Middle East entry and expansion. Abu Dhabi Cooperative Society will open Spar stores in the UAE under licence. The group will also have the option to sub-license Spar 'to suitable partners' in the wider Middle East and North Africa region. The first store in Qatar will open in 2013.
