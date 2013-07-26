New Market Study, "Qatar Power Report Q3 2013", Has Been Published

New Energy research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- Qatar's state-controlled power industry remains almost entirely dependent on oil and gas for its energy needs and, given its vast reserves of natural gas, remains a significant net exporter of electricity. Nevertheless, rapidly increasing consumption and a growing number of gas export projects will see the government remain committed to investing in new generating capacity over the coming years. Moreover, a desire to diversify the country's energy mix has raised significant renewables potential, and some progress in this direction has been made in recent months.
Key trends and developments in the Qatari electricity market:
- Qatar's government is planning to make investments worth US$22bn in its power and water infrastructure over the next eight years, according to a senior Qatar Electricity & Water Company official. The planned upgrades include the setting up of 140 electricity substations and the addition of over 2,000MW of capacity over a five-year period.
- Qatar Solar Technologies - a joint venture (JV) between Solarworld and several Qatari entities - is building a flagship US$1bn polysilicon plant in Ras Laffan Industrial City. The plant will initially produce 8,000 metric tonnes of polysilicon per annum and is designed to expand as demand grows. Kahramaa has also begun the tendering process for the construction of the country's first solar power plant. The project will begin with a pilot programme to supply 10MW of power, before going forward with the large-scale project, which will have a 200MW capacity. The government is aiming for solar power to account for 16% of total energy consumption by 2018 and is planning to tender its first solar power plant in 2013.
- During the period 2013-2022, Qatar's overall power generation is expected to increase by an annual average of 6.5%, reaching 56.2 terawatt hours (TWh). Driving this growth is an annual 6.0% gain in gasfired generation, which remains the key form of power supply in the country. Conventional thermal sources are expected to remain the dominant fuel for electricity generation in the coming years, with all power projects currently planned or under construction using gas.
- Following an increase in 2012 real GDP of an estimated 6.0%, BMI forecasts growth to moderate significantly over the coming years, largely owing to base effects. We project average annual real GDP growth of 4.0% in the period 2013-2022. The population is expected to rise from 1.98mn in 2013 to 2.24mn by end-2022, with net power consumption anticipated to increase from 28.8TWh to 51.5TWh over the same period. During the 2013-2022 period, the average annual growth rate for electricity demand is forecast at 6.7%.
