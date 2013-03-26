New Market Study: Rare Earth Metals Market (Lanthanum, Cerium, Neodymium, Europium, Yttrium, Scandium, Terbium & Other Key Elements)

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- All Points are covered in table of Content of this Report some of them listed here:



Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report description

1.2 Research scope

1.3 Research methodology

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global rare earth metals market, 2010 – 2018 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

2.2 Global market snapshot

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Rare Earth Metal Market by Type

Chapter 5 Rare Earth Metal Market by Application



Buy a copy of this report: http://www.researchmoz.us/sample/checkout.php?rep_id=161568&type=S



This study analyzes and interprets key market dynamics for rare earth metals including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This report segments the market on regional, product and application level as well as provides the estimates and forecasts for each sub segment. The study provides in-depth analysis of rare earth metals market from demand perspective, along with market estimates and forecast from 2012 to 2018, in terms of both volumes and revenues.



Key rare earth metal products analyzed in this study include lanthanum, praseodymium, cerium, neodymium, samarium, promethium, europium, dysprosium, holmium, gadolinium, terbium, thulium, scandium, yttrium erbium, ytterbium, and lutetium. Cerium dominates the global market, in terms of consumption; this domination is expected to continue over the next five years. Key cerium applications include rechargeable batteries, auto catalysts and in the fluid cracking catalyst industry. Other leading rare earth metals, in terms of consumption, include lanthanum and neodymium, primarily used in permanent magnets and rechargeable batteries.



Metallurgy, magnets, phosphors, and catalysts are major application markets for rare earth metals. Presently, magnets are the major application segment in terms of revenue and consumption. However metallurgy is the fastest growing application segment.



North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the world (RoW) are the major regional markets covered in this study. Each of these regions have been further segmented on the basis of type of rare earth metals and thorough analysis of each type of metal in terms of revenue and volume in 2011 and forecast until 2018 has been included in the report. Comprehensive competitive landscape including company market share analysis and detailed profiles of key participants such as Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Rare Earth Hi-Tech Co, Great Western Minerals Group, China Rare Earth Holdings, Indian Rare Earths, Lynas Corporation Ltd. and Molycorp have been included in this study.



The report provides a detailed value chain of rare earth metals, and Porter’s five forces analysis to pinpoint the pros and cons of various factors influencing the rare earth metal industry. This helps various market participants such as substitutes, suppliers of raw materials, potential new entrants and buyers in their strategy making process. The report also presents a comprehensive assessment of various drivers and restraints of the rare earth metal market. Segmentation of the market included in this study in detail is as follows;



Rare earth metals market by type:

Lanthanum

Praseodymium

Cerium

Neodymium

Samarium

Promethium

Europium

Dysprosium

Holmium

Gadolinium

Terbium

Thulium

Scandium

Yttrium

Erbium

Ytterbium

Lutetium.

Rare earth metals market by application:

Magnets

Catalyst

Metallurgy

Ceramics

Phosphors

Glass

Polishing

Rare earth metals market by geography:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)



To Read The Complete Report with TOC Kindly Visit: http://www.researchmoz.us/rare-earth-metals-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-and-forecast-2012-2018-report.html



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us