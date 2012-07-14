New Pharmaceuticals research report from Datamonitor is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/14/2012 -- New therapies have entered the benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) drug market since Datamonitor reviewed the market in 2009, including Rapaflo (silodosin; Recordati) and Duodart/Jalyn (dutasteride and tamsulosin; GlaxoSmithKline). Meanwhile, the failure of AEterna Zentaris's cetrorelix to meet Phase III efficacy endpoints signals the end of gonadotropin-releasing hormones being approved for BPH.
Report Scope
- Understand key dynamics in the R&D pipeline for new BPH therapies.
- Support R&D decision-making by understanding the competitive dynamics of the pipeline.
- Benchmark pipeline candidates using the target product profile identified by Datamonitor.
- Access Datamonitor's prediction of how the treatment landscape may change in the next 20 years.
Report Highlights
Datamonitor identified 18 drugs in clinical development for BPH, with orally delivered candidates accounting for 43% of the R&D pipeline. Still, key opinion leaders believe that the pipeline shows little promise and remain pessimistic about the future treatment of BPH.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Datamonitor regards Flomax (tamsulosin; Astellas/Boehringer Ingelheim) as the gold standard for symptom relief, while Avodart (dutasteride; GlaxoSmithKline) is the gold-standard disease-modifying therapy. However, Avodart's drawbacks include a minimal symptomatic effect, lengthy time to induce therapeutic action, and sexual dysfunction.
Opinion leaders foresee an increase in the use of surgical management over the next decade. This is in spite of the risks and costs associated with surgery and will be driven by technological advances and the improved outcomes that surgery offers in comparison to drug treatments
Reasons to Get this Report
- What are the key trends in the benign prostatic hyperplasia pipeline?
- What is the ideal target product profile for a new drug treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia?
- How will the management of benign prostatic hyperplasia evolve over the next 2 decades?
- What is the clinical gold standard and how do new candidates have to compare to this to successfully penetrate the BPH market?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia - Pipeline Review, H1 2012
- Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia - Pipeline Review, H2 2011
- Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Global Clinical Trials Review, H2, 2011
- Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Global Clinical Trials Review, Q2, 2011
- Men's Health Therapeutics Market to 2017 - Availability of Generic Sildenafil from 2012 to Restrain Market Growth
- Epidemiology: Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia - Expected to continue growing as the male population ages
- Urological Disorders Therapeutics to 2017 - Large Number of Licensing Deals for Approved Products Reflects a Pessimistic R&D Future
- AEterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZ) - Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Threshold Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Product Pipeline Review - H2 2011
- Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation - Product Pipeline Review - H2 2011