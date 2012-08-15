New Pharmaceuticals market report from Datamonitor: "R&D Trends Melanoma - Drug resistance provides an opportunity for drug developers"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2012 -- The melanoma market has seen a large increase in developer attention following breakthroughs in treatment over the past year. Datamonitor has identified 108 drugs in the melanoma pipeline, with 7% in Phase III and 49% in Phase II trials. Early-stage developers are focusing on new targets in the MAPK pathway and immunomodulator targets such as PD-1 in an attempt to limit acquired resistance.
Report Scope
- In-depth analysis of melanoma pipeline - development stage, therapeutic class, molecular targets, and changes in pipeline since 2010
- In-depth analysis of current comparator therapy - target product profile, unmet needs, and innovative early-stage approaches
- In-depth analysis of clinical trial design - patient selection, duration, clinical endpoints, and future developments in trial design
- The future of melanoma treatment - combination therapies, increasing use of biomarkers, and novel targeted therapies
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
The Phase III pipeline currently contains four immunotherapies, three targeted therapies, and one cytotoxic. Development of two new targeted therapies in metastatic patients with the BRAF V600E mutation will position them in direct competition with Roche/Daiichi Sankyo's drug Zelboraf (vemurafenib).
Clinical trial design must evolve to keep up with the shift in the melanoma market toward targeted therapies and immunotherapies. Correct patient selection for clinical trials is even more important now that patients are being segmented by BRAF mutation. Trial endpoints will also be more important as treatment efficacy continues to improve.
Future melanoma treatment will rely on new combination therapies to prevent development of drug resistance. Ongoing trials evaluating combination therapies such as Yervoy and Zelboraf or BRAF and MEK inhibitors could help to bridge the gaps in current therapy approaches
Reasons to Get this Report
- Identify key trends in the melanoma pipeline, including development stage, molecular targets, and therapeutic class
- Identify the target product profile for new melanoma therapies and innovative early-stage drug targets
- Assess key decisions in melanoma clinical trial design regarding patient selection, trial duration, endpoints, and predictive biomarkers
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Ovarian Cancer Therapeutics - Global Drug Forecasts and Treatment Analysis 2020
- Melanoma - Pipeline Review, H1 2012
- Type 2 Diabetes - Global Drug Forecasts and Treatment Analysis to 2020
- Early Stage Drug Discovery in Disease Segments - Innovation Focuses on Stem Cell Therapies and Gene Therapies
- Biomarkers in Drug Discovery - Earlier Usage of Biomarkers in Optimization Stage to Reduce Drug Attrition Rate Significantly
- Genta Incorporated (GNTA) - Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Parkinson's Disease Therapeutics - Global Drug Forecasts and Treatment Analysis to 2020
- Drug Delivery Device Market to 2017 - Metered Dose Inhalers and Infusion Pumps to be Key Revenue Generators
- R&D Trends: Skin and soft tissue infections - MRSA threat drives R&D interest in an increasingly fragmented market
- Advanced Oral & Parenteral Drug Delivery Technologies Players, Products & Prospects to 2015