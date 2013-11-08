Fast Market Research recommends "Reinsurance in India, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Despite the financial crisis, the Indian reinsurance segment grew at a CAGR of 9.9% during the review period. This was due to robust growth in the non-life and personal accident and health segments, the rise of private sector companies following liberalization in 2000, and people insuring against natural disasters. The reinsurance segment is highly concentrated and dominated by the General Insurance Company in India. The majority of Indian reinsurance is sourced from the General Insurance Corporation (GIC) and major European professional reinsurers based in Continental Europe and Asia.
Key Highlights
- The Indian reinsurance segment registered a healthy growth during the review period driven by the healthy growth in direct insurance segments.
- The reinsurance segment is highly concentrated and dominated by the General Insurance Company in India.
- Treaty reinsurance accounted for 87.8% of total reinsurance written premiums in 2012.
- Over the forecast period, the level of competition in the reinsurance segment is expected to increase following the IRDA's proposal to permit foreign reinsurance companies to establish branches in India.
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Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance segment in India:
- It provides historical values for India's reinsurance segment for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in India's reinsurance segment, along with forecasts until 2017
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance ceded from various direct insurance segments in India and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top reinsurance companies in India
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast data related to the Indian reinsurance segment and each of the categories within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Indian reinsurance segment
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the reinsurance segment
- Identify the growth opportunities and dynamics within key product categories
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