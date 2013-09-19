New Insurance research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Mexico is the largest property and casualty reinsurance market in the Latin American region and over two-thirds of total non-motor and non-life business is ceded to overseas reinsurance providers. Aside from the growing conventional insurance industry, the key drivers for the reinsurance segment are the country's exposure to natural disasters, favorable regulations in terms of risk retention, the presence of large government and corporate risks, an increasing number of overseas participants and a lack of limits imposed on inter-group cession.
Key Highlights
- The Mexican reinsurance segment registered a CAGR of 9.5% during the review period (2008-2012)
- Mexico has the largest property and casualty reinsurance category in the Latin American region
- Property reinsurance dominates the Mexican reinsurance segment, as Mexico is vulnerable to natural disasters such as hurricanes, earthquakes and floods
- Solvency II will increase demand for reinsurance
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance market in Mexico:
- It provides historical values for Mexico's reinsurance market for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Mexico's reinsurance market, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance ceded from various direct insurance markets in Mexico and its growth prospects
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Mexican reinsurance market and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Mexican reinsurance market
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Mexican insurance market and its impact on companies and the market's future
Companies Mentioned in this Report: QBE Del Istmo Compania de Reaseguros, Inc
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