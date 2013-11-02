New Insurance market report from Timetric: "Reinsurance in Singapore, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2013 -- Singapore's reinsurance segment grew at a CAGR of 17.5% during the review period, partially due to increasing risk awareness and expansion of the insurance industry, with insurers ceding a higher percentage of their revenue to reinsurers. Growth was also supported by an increased demand for reinsurance in key offshore markets following floods in Australia, China and Thailand, earthquakes in New Zealand and Japan, and a tsunami in Japan, all of which made insurers in the affected countries keen to cede a greater proportion of their premiums to reinsurance firms to avoid significant losses in the event of future natural disasters.
Key Highlights
- Singapore's reinsurance segment grew at a CAGR of 17.5% during the review period
- The Singaporean government offers incentives to reinsurers through its Offshore Insurance Business (OIB) scheme
- Singapore is rapidly becoming a regional hub for reinsurance, with reinsurers operating in the country generating significant proportions of their total revenues from overseas markets
- The reinsurance segment is highly competitive, and acts as a hub for international insurance providers. It is the main reinsurance market of the Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN), and is heavily dependent on offshore business
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance segment in Singapore:
- It provides historical values for Singapore's reinsurance segment for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in Singapore's reinsurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance ceded from various direct insurance segments in Singapore and its growth prospects
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Singaporean reinsurance segment and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Singaporean reinsurance segment
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Singaporean insurance industry and its impact on companies and the market's future
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Munich Re, Allianz Se, Asia Capital Re, Swiss Re, Everest Re, IAG Re, Odyssey Re, Scor Re, Singapore Re, Korean Re
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