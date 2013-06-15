New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Renewable Energy Subsidies in Europe, Recent Cuts and Implications for Subsidy Forecasts"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2013 -- In 2009, the European Union directed all 27 member countries to increase their renewable energy share in the overall energy consumption by 2020. Mandatory targets were introduced for every member state. Consequently, member countries made changes to their policies so that renewable energy could be promoted. Government policies encouraged investors, leading to a remarkable growth in the renewable energy market. Lucrative subsidy schemes such as Feed-In Tariffs (FITs) coupled with the gradually decreasing prices of renewable technologies led to an additional unexpected growth in renewable energy, especially for solar and wind. Countries adopting FITs increased from nine in 2000 to 20 in 2012. The uncontrolled growth laid a burden on member countries already facing a prolonged economic crisis. Consequently, governments have made changes to their supportive schemes and cut down incentives. Measurable cuts have taken place over the past two years.
- The scope of the report covers the renewable subsidies (support schemes) in various european countries.
- Its give information on the current Feed-in-Tariff in key European countries, recent changes in support Scheme of Europe, rationale for cut is support schemes, and future prospectus of renewable energy subsidies and sector growth.
- The report provide insight to the reader on the renewable support schemes in European countries, recent cuts in support and rationale and implications for subsidy forecasts.
