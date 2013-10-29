Fast Market Research recommends "Research Report on China Convention & Exhibition Industry, 2013-2017" from CRI, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Modern convention & exhibition industry is known as a sunrise industry in the new century which is endowed with enormous vitality and development potential. Large-scale and high-profile exhibitions will increase the popularity and economic strength of a city.
In 1978, there were only 6 international exhibitions held in China and 21 exhibitions held abroad. Nowadays, the number and scale of China's exhibitions have increased by hundreds of times and penetrated into all economic sectors. Besides, all walks of life have had their own international professional exhibitions. In 2012, there were about 7,189 exhibitions with the exhibition area over 5,000 square meters held in China, which increased by 5.3% over 2011; the total exhibition area was 89.9 million square meters, increasing by 10.7% over 2011.
In terms of exhibition types, the total area of economic and trade exhibitions held in China was about 65 million square meters, accounting for more than 70% of the total exhibition area in China. In terms of exhibition scale, large scale exhibitions increases constantly and the number of large exhibitions with the exhibition area being over 100,000 square meters has exceeded ninety in China. Besides, brand exhibitions develops rapidly and China's fifty-eight international professional exhibitions have been certified by Union of International Fairs (UFI), globally ranking the fourth.
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In 2012, the number of convention & exhibition halls with the exhibition area over 5,000 square meters was 316 in China, which increased by 17.6% YOY. In addition, the total exhibition area was 12.37 million square meters. In the early 2012, the extension project of Shanghai New International Expo Center was completed. Shanghai New International Expo Center is one of the most attractive exhibition halls in the world, with a total exhibition area of 300,000 square meters.
In 2012, the revenue driven by China convention & exhibition industry was about CNY 350 billion, increasing by 16.1% YOY. Presently, China's regional distribution of convention & exhibition industry is rather concentrated. In China, convention & exhibition industry is quite developed in the central and eastern regions where economy are rather developed, which reflects that there is close relation between convention & exhibition industry and regional economy development.
As the three large exhibition centers in China, Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou have obvious advantages. In 2012, the total number of exhibitions held Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou was 1,613, which increased by 16.9% over 2011, accounting for 22.4% of the total exhibitions held in China; the total exhibition area was 25 million square meters, which was equal to that in 2011, accounting for 27.8% of the total exhibition area in China.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Reed Exhibitions, Koelnmesse (China) Co., Ltd., UBM China, Messe Frankfurt (China) Ltd., Hannover Milano Fairs China Ltd., China Foreign Trade Centre, Dalian Northern International Exhibition Company"
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