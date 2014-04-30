Fast Market Research recommends "Restaurants: Global Industry Guide" from MarketLine, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Global Restaurants industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2009-13, and forecast to 2018). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading companies including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Report Features and Benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global restaurants market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global restaurants market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key restaurants market players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
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Report Highlights
The global restaurants industry had total revenues of $2,578.4bn in 2013, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% between 2009 and 2013.
Industry consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 2.1% between 2009 and 2013, to reach a total of 62.4 million employees in 2013.
The performance of the industry is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 7.4% for the five-year period 2013 - 2018, which is expected to drive the industry to a value of $3,677.0bn by the end of 2018.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What was the size of the global restaurants market by value in 2013?
- What will be the size of the global restaurants market in 2018?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global restaurants market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
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