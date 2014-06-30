New Food research report from Mintel is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- Restaurants in France by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This report covers full service/traditional and fast food & takeaway restaurants. Market value is based on expenditure including sales tax by consumers and business in these outlets; market volume is based on numbers of outlets. Market size for Restaurants in France is given in EUR and outlet with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for France. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Segmentation of this market
- Fast Food & Limited Service
- Full Service/traditional
Compound annual growth rates
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
Socio-economic data
Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for France. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: McDonald's Corporation, Agapes Restauration, Doctor's Associates Inc. (Subway), Groupe Le Duff, Autogrill SA, S.A. Quick Restaurants, Buffalo Grill SA, Casino Restauration, Groupe Flo, Yum! Brands RSC, Groupe Bertrand, Serare SAS, Domino's Pizza, La Pataterie Developpement SAS, Groupe Mezzo Di Pasta, Leon de Bruxelles, Others
