New Market Study, "Retailing in France", Has Been Published

New Retailing research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- In 2012, despite the on-going low GDP growth and high level of unemployment in France, the retailing market still managed to notch positive value growth, just slightly lower than the performance seen in 2011. The bulk of retailing sales in France still come from store-based retailing, particularly grocery retailers. Unsurprisingly, non-store retailing was the most dynamic channel in 2012. This was fuelled primarily by internet retailing, which appeals to consumers due to the convenience offered...
Euromonitor International's Retailing in France report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
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