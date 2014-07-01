Recently published research from Mintel, "Rice in India (2014) - Market Sizes", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Rice in India by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This market covers all rice consumption including all packaged and unpackaged white and other rice. Market size is based on retail and non-retail sales. Market size for Rice in India is given in INR and tonne with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for India. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Segmentation of this market
- Dry white
- Easy cook
- Long Grain
- Short/Medium Grain
Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
Socio-economic data
Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for India. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: REI Agro Ltd., KRBL Ltd, LT Foods Ltd., Kohinoor Foods Ltd, Amira Foods India Ltd., Best Foods Group, Usher Agro Ltd., Lakshmi Energy and Foods Ltd., Chaman lal setia exports ltd, Own label, Others
