New Market Study, "Romania Defence & Security Report Q3 2013", Has Been Published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- BMI's Romania Defence and Security Report report examines the transition of Romania's defence posture as a former Warsaw Pact nation into an active participant in NATO. However, as the report will conclude, although Romania has aspirations to become a full and active NATO partner, the modernisation of the country's armed forces will be largely guided by the available funding that Bucharest has to invest in its armed forces.
Romania is continuing its process of defence modernisation despite the financial challenges that the country is currently facing, as a result of the overall economic slump in the eurozone. To this end, Romania is midway through its defence modernisation roadmap, which it expects to complete circa 2015, although economic challenges could cause this date to be pushed back.
In order to complete the modernisation, a number of key procurement initiatives are planned, not least of which is the acquisition of new multirole combat aircraft to replace the ageing MiG-21A/B/C jets currently operated by the air force. A similarly important acquisition will be the purchase of new surface-to-air missiles (SAMs) to replace several antiquated Cold War-era systems, which remain in service with the army and air force. Although the new SAM systems have yet to be procured, the air defence of Romania has experienced some recent improvements with the activation of an Air Sovereignty Operations Centre (ASOC) to help defend the country's airspace by integrating imagery delivered from military air surveillance and civil air traffic control radar systems. As regards other equipment, Romania will, in the future, need to launch the procurement of communications and battle management systems to equip its army-level brigade and above; although it has already made some important advances in terms of the revitalisation of its command and control capabilities via the implementation of the RIFS system.
As far as the Romanian defence industry is concerned, a number of companies producing materiel continue to be involved in several domestic and international procurement initiatives. For example, Romanian companies will assist the development of a mobile ground control station for a forthcoming procurement of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) by NATO. Moreover, Romanian companies have been involved in the upgrade of military equipment for international customers, such as the Royal Air Force.
For the short term, Romania is likely to continue on its path of modernisation, finances permitting, as it strives to become a full and active participant in NATO. Overseas deployments will continue although Romania, like several other NATO members stationed there, will begin to reduce its presence in Afghanistan from around 2014/2015. However, the financial constraints which Romania is experiencing mean that the country is performing its defence modernisation at a comparatively slow pace.
