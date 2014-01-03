New Market Study, "Romania Tourism Report Q1 2014", Has Been Published

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Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- BMI's Romania Tourism Report looks at a range of market indicators for this emerging tourism destination in Central and Eastern Europe, including potential increases in inbound and outbound travel and overall industry value. We expect slow but steady gains in the market, dependent on the continued economic recovery and growth of major source markets throughout Europe.
Romania's developing tourism market is very much reliant upon rising rates of private financial consumption across Europe, with Germany, Hungary and Bulgaria particularly important to continuing growth. Thanks to growth in these, and other major source countries, we have seen inbound travel increase in 2011 and 2012, and we expect this growth to continue, to reach an annual arrivals figure of just under 10mn in 2017, an increase of over 2mn on the 2012 figure.
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As well as the expected increase in arrivals, BMI also expects outbound travel from Romania to show slow but steady growth throughout the forecast period, to reach over 8mn in 2017, up from 6.6mn in 2013. This growth is based on the gradual improvements expected in the Romanian domestic economy, as more people have disposable income for travel.
Inbound and outbound travel to and from Romania is facilitated by good air and rail transport links, particularly with Romania's closest neighbours. Long-haul travel would benefit from further expansion, with expansion of air travel facilities of particular importance. Central and Eastern Europe in general offers a range of attractive investment opportunities for hotel groups and other tourist-related industries, particularly in Romania, where developers can take advantage of the relatively undeveloped coastline and affordable real estate opportunities. The expected growth in inbound and outbound travel will provide a boost to the overall industry value and the hotel sector in particular, and BMI believes that the number of hotels and other accommodation establishments in Romania will increase throughout our forecast period.
- Hilton, Marriott, Accor and Starwood are all developing new properties at a range of locations, reflecting wider growth in the hotel market. By 2017 we expect the number of hotels in Romania to reach over 1,490, up from 1,380 in 2012.
- Outbound air traffic also looks set for good growth over our forecast period to 2017, rising from 4.12mn passengers in 2013, to 5mn in 2017.
- Due to the vast potential and booming industries across Central and Eastern Europe, BMI has given Romania an overall Tourism Industry Risk/Reward rating of 42.05, placing it in last place out of 25 countries in the region.
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