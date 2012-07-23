New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2012 -- The recession years turned out to be a blessing in disguise for RTDs, which saw recovering sales on the back of price sensitivity, at-home consumption and a renewed focus on convenience. A resurgent demand led to investment in research and development, while shifting the focus to a more socially responsible and sustainable path for growth. The timing is right, if RTDs continue to capitalise on high margins and a lack of overtly restrictive production regulations, further growth is on the cards.
Euromonitor International's RTDs and High Strength Premixes: A Growing and Increasingly Sophisticated Category global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Alcoholic Drinks market in both the off-trade and the on-trade, it highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands by total volume, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.
Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs/High-Strength Premixes, Spirits, Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
