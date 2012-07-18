New Market Study: "Russian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Russia to 2016"

New Food research report from Canadean is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- This report provides a top-level overview and detailed market, channel, and company-specific insights into the operating environment for foodservice companies.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report is the result of Canadean's extensive market and company research covering the Russian foodservice industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast foodservice industry values at channel level, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and Russia's business environment and landscape."Russian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Russia to 2016" provides a top-level overview and detailed market, channel, and company-specific insights into the operating environment for foodservice companies. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Russian foodservice value chain, and for new companies considering entering the market.
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What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
In spite of the global economic crisis, the Russian foodservice industry has been growing steadily. Strong global oil prices, service industry growth and reformations in immigration policies have enormously supported the expansion of the Russian foodservice industry.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Changes in household structure and the increase in employment are creating a shift towards fast food. Additionally, growing health awareness and obesity concerns are helping to develop healthier and more nutritious eating habits.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
"Russian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Russia to 2016" provides a top-level overview and detailed market, channel, and company-specific insights into the operating environment for foodservice companies. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Russian foodservice value chain, and for new companies considering entering the market.
Key Features and Benefits
This report provides readers with unparalleled levels of detail and insight into the development of the foodservice sector within Russia.
This report provides readers with in-depth data on the valuation and development of both the profit and cost sectors in the Russian foodservice market.
This report provides details on the number of outlets, transactions, average price, foodservice sales, sales per outlet, and transactions per outlet per week, across nearly 50 sub-channels.
This report provides highly granular future forecasts and historic market data to aid market and strategic planning.
This report will help you to assess the impact of economic recession and recovery on foodservice market growth.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Rosinter Restaurants, Arkady Novikov Restaurant Group, Grand Foods Ltd, Ginza Project OOO, RPCOM LLC, Megafoods, Teremok OOO, Coffee House Espresso and Cappuccino Bar OOO, Goodman Steak Houses Kolbasoff, Elki-Palki, Filimonova & Yankel
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