New Market Study, "Samsung Corp in Consumer Appliances (World)", Has Been Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Samsung Corp in Consumer Appliances (World)" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Samsung is ranked the 7th in global major appliances. India remained the biggest market for Samsung's major appliances, especially refrigeration and home laundry appliances. Due to the intense competition in India where Panasonic and LG are attempting to grab market share, Samsung is trying to gain share in Eastern Europe, with new production facilities in Poland. However, it is recommended that Samsung should give more attention to Brazil due to high CAGR over 2012-2017 for major appliances.
Euromonitor International's Samsung Corp in Consumer Appliances (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Consumer Appliances industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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