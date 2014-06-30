Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Sanitary Protection in South Africa", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- Low disposable incomes mean that sanitary protection has still not reached its full potential in South Africa. Despite the category being highly sophisticated with a wide variety of products to suit all needs available in the market, many women still went without or used standard towels with wings as these is one of the most common and cheapest types of sanitary towels available. Although there is some presence of private label, namely through health and beauty specialist chains Clicks and Dis-Chem, many low-income consumers are still not purchasing these products. Low-income consumers often trust brands they already know, as although unit prices of private label are lower, they do not have money to waste trying and testing new cheaper products. In addition, private label products still have a lower quality stigma among many South African consumers. Because of this, in 2013, private label still did not have a significant presence in sanitary protection.
Competitive Landscape
Procter & Gamble (Pty) Ltd is ranked in first position with an overall increasing value share of 26% within sanitary protection in South Africa in 2013. The company enjoys strong brand recognition and loyalty thanks to its wide range of products targeting all consumer groups - those with low- to high-incomes - within towels. Additionally, Procter & Gamble remained highly involved in marketing campaigns and has long-term partnerships with the Government and UNICEF with the Always Keeping Girls in School campaign as of 2006.
Industry Prospects
Sanitary protection in South Africa should carry on registering a steady performance in value terms over the forecast period. Growing consumer demand should be driven by the rising middle class and urban population, involving changes in cultural and hygiene habits. However, the sluggish economic recovery should have an impact on key players? pricing strategies, resulting in intense price competition. As a result, sanitary protection is expected to register a value CAGR of 3% at constant 2013 prices, over the forecast period.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Sanitary Protection industry in South Africa with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Sanitary Protection industry in South Africa, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Sanitary Protection in South Africa market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Product coverage: Pantyliners, Sanitary Protection Including Intimate Wipes, Tampons, Towels.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
