New Market Study: "Saudi Arabian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Saudi Arabia to 2016"

New Food market report from Canadean: "Saudi Arabian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Saudi Arabia to 2016"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2012 -- This report provides a top-level overview and detailed market, channel, and company-specific insights into the operating environment for foodservice companies.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report is the result of Canadean's extensive market and company research covering the Saudi Arabian foodservice industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast foodservice industry values at channel level, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and Saudi Arabia's business environment and landscape.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Despite the vulnerability of the global economy, the Saudi Arabian foodservice industry has been growing incessantly. Growth in the tourism sector, increase in annual disposable income, and changing demographics have enormously affected the foodservice industry.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Steady economic growth, the presence of diverse cultures, a busy life-style, and a growth in tourism provide the impetus for growth in the foodservice industry; additionally, the growth in health awareness and food safety concerns has helped to develop healthier and more nutritious eating habits.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
"Saudi Arabian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Saudi Arabia to 2016" provides a top-level overview and detailed market, channel, and company-specific insights into the operating environment for foodservice companies. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Saudi Arabian foodservice value chain, and for new companies considering entering the market.
Key Features and Benefits
This report provides readers with unparalleled levels of detail and insight into the development of the foodservice sector in Saudi Arabia.
This report provides readers with in-depth data on the valuation and development of both the profit and cost sectors in the Saudi Arabian foodservice market.
This report provides details on the number of outlets, transactions, average prices, foodservice sales, sales per outlet, and transactions per outlet per week, across nearly 50 sub-channels.
This report provides highly granular future forecasts and historic market data to aid market and strategic planning.
This report will help you to assess the impact of the economic recession and recovery on foodservice market growth.
Key Market Issues
A steady economic growth is one of the major growth drivers for the foodservice industry in Saudi Arabia. GDP growth, accompanied with a steady rise in disposable income, has been a major driving factor in the growth of the Saudi Arabian foodservice industry. A reduction in the inflation rate and public debt has led to higher footfall and increased consumer spending.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Hungry Bunny, Al Tazaj, Riyadh International Catering Corporation
