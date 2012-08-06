New Materials research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2012 -- GlobalData's report, "Singapore Petrochemicals Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends and Capacity Forecasts" provides an in-depth coverage of Singapore petrochemicals industry. The report covers Singapore petrochemical complexes details and presents installed capacity by process and technology. In addition, it presents petrochemicals demand and production forecasts, end use market share, price trends, trade balance data and company shares of the major petrochemicals producers in Singapore.
The report classifies 20 petrochemical commodities into five different product families according to their chemical properties. It provides information about petrochemical complexes of each product family with details of operators, equity partners with their stakes, year of commissioning and production capacity. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of Singapore petrochemicals industry including all the major parameters.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The five product families mentioned in the report are Aromatics and Derivatives, Olefins and Derivatives, Vinyls, Styrene and Derivatives and Methanol and Derivatives.
Scope
- Petrochemicals industry supply scenario in Singapore from 2000 to 2016 consisting of capacity growth, installed capacity by production process and technology
- Information of all active and planned petrochemical complexes with capacity forecasts up to 2016
- Detailed information such as operator and equity for all active and planned projects of five product families covering aromatics and derivatives (benzene, toluene, xylenes, PET and phenol), olefins and derivatives (ethylene, propylene, butadiene, polyethylene, EG, polypropylene and SBR), vinyls (VAM, PVC), styrene and derivatives (styrene, polystyrene and ABS) and methanol and derivatives (methanol, acetic acid and MTBE)
- Market dynamics and trade balance data of petrochemical commodities from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, average prices and import and export data
- Company snapshots including company overview, business description, capacity shares of key petrochemicals producers in Singapore and information on the current and upcoming petrochemical complexes
Reasons to Get this Report
- Obtain the most up to date information available on the petrochemicals industry in Singapore
- Benefit from GlobalData's advanced insight on the petrochemicals industry in Singapore
- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the petrochemicals industry in Singapore
- Understand the market positioning of petrochemicals producers in Singapore
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major companies in Singapore
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Exxon Mobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell plc, QPI and Shell Petrochemicals (Singapore) Pte Ltd (QSPS)
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Mexico Petrochemicals Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends and Capacity Forecasts
- Asia Pacific Polystyrene Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Europe Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Europe Styrene Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Asia Pacific Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Asia Pacific Butadiene Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Europe Ethylene Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Asia Pacific Styrene Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Asia Pacific Polycarbonate Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Europe Polypropylene Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants