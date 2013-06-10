New Market Study, "Sirona Dental Systems, Inc. Market Share Analysis", Has Been Published

New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "Sirona Dental Systems, Inc. Market Share Analysis"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- GlobalData's new report, "Sirona Dental Systems, Inc. Market Share Analysis" provides in-depth information on Sirona Dental Systems, Inc.'s market position in the different medical equipment markets it operates in. The report provides Sirona Dental Systems, Inc. market share information in four key market categories - CAD/CAM Dental Systems, Dental Radiology Equipment, Dental Lasers and Dental Chairs and Equipment. The report also provides data and information on the overall competitive landscape of the markets, the company operates in. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, locations and subsidiaries, financial deals and other key developments.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Global company shares (in Revenues) information for the key markets Sirona Dental Systems, Inc. operates in - Dental Devices.
- Sirona Dental Systems, Inc.'s company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key countries the company has presence in - Australia, India, China, Japan, United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Canada, United States and Brazil.
- Sirona Dental Systems, Inc.'s company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key market categories the company has presence in - CAD/CAM Dental Systems, Dental Radiology Equipment, Dental Lasers and Dental Chairs and Equipment.
- All the key data-points are for 2011 and cover all the key regions - North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South and Central America and Middle East and Africa.
- Global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, and locations and subsidiaries.
- The company profile is also supplemented with a SWOT Analysis with in-depth information and analysis of the company's value proposition and the business climate it operates in..
- Comprehensive coverage of the latest financial deals involving the company and its subsidiaries.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Develop sales and marketing strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the markets, Sirona Dental Systems, Inc. operates in.
- Plan your competition strategies by identifying the company's shares in the markets and geographic regions it operates in.
- Design your own inorganic growth and business-collaboration strategies by understanding the financial deals your competitors are involved in.
- Advance your understanding of the competitive landscape and the competitors by leveraging on the data and information provided in the report.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: DePuy Synthes Companies, Pelton & Crane Company, KaVo Dental Corporation, Nobel Biocare Holding AG, Planmeca Oy, A-dec Inc., Dentsply International Inc.
