New Market Study, "Skincare in the United States", Has Been Published

New Consumer Goods research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- Skincare in the United States industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2007-2011, and forecast to 2016). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the United States skincare market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- Johnson & Johnson
- The skincare market consists of the retail sale of facial care, body care, suncare, hand care, depilatories, and make-up remover products. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2011 annual average exchange rates.
- The US skincare market had total revenues of $9.3 billion in 2011, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9% between 2007 and 2011.
- Market consumption volumes increased with a CAGR of 1% between 2007-2011, to reach a total of 1.2 billion units in 2011.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the skincare market in the United States
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the skincare market in the United States
Leading company profiles reveal details of key skincare market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the United States skincare market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the United States economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the United States skincare market by value in 2011?
What will be the size of the United States skincare market in 2016?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the United States skincare market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Consumer Trends in the Skincare Market in The US
- Skincare: Global Industry Guide
- Consumer Trends in the Skincare Market in the UK
- Consumer Trends in the Feminine care Market in US
- Consumer Trends in the Oral Hygiene Market in the US
- Consumer Trends in the Haircare Market in the US
- Consumer Trends in the Men's Toiletries Market in US
- Consumer Trends in the Make-up Market in US
- Consumer Trends in the Suncare Market in United States
- Consumer Trends in the Dairy Market in the US