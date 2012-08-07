Fast Market Research recommends "Sleep Apnea Diagnostic & Therapeutic Devices Market Global End-user Analysis, Competitive Landscape & Forecast to 2017" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- Sleep problems are touted as a 'global epidemic' and sleep apnea is a crucial contributor to this disorder. Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) is the most common type of sleep apnea; around 84% of people with sleep apnea are diagnosed with the disease. Studies suggest that about 100 million people worldwide are suspected to have obstructive sleep apnea, of which more than 80% remain undiagnosed.
The global sleep apnea devices market is broadly segmented into two categories, namely, Diagnostic Devices and Therapeutic Devices. The industry is technology driven and technological advancements in both diagnostic and therapeutic devices such as PSG devices, screening devices, actigraphy systems, Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) devices, humidifiers, adaptive servo-ventilation systems, oxygen devices, oral appliances, and accessories have enhanced patient compliance levels in recent years.
Incessantly rising obesity and incidence of sleep apnea, increasing awareness regarding hypertension, stroke, Type II diabetes/adult onset diabetes and cardiovascular diseases and its association with sleep apnea, increased adoption and acceptance of home sleep testing devices, growing preference for oral appliances, technological advancement in diagnostic/therapeutic devices, and upcoming novel therapies are the major drivers that are slated to propel this market, while limited reimbursement, coupled with lack of patient compliance is a pivotal factor restraining the growth of this market. The market is dominated by global players like Philips Respironics, ResMed, Inc., Natus Medical Incorporated, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare, Compumedics Limited, and CareFusion Corporation, among others.
The diagnostic devices and therapeutic devices segments will grow at a CAGR of 15% and 17%, respectively, by 2017. The diagnostic devices market is propelled by PSG devices, particularly clinical PSG devices. The usage of Ambulatory PSG devices is slated to increase in the next few years due to observed patient preference to be tested at home for convenience reasons, patient's inclination to skip the unfamiliar environment of sleep labs, and cost-effectiveness of these devices. The global demand for other diagnostic devices such as respiratory polygraphs, two channel screening devices, single channel screening devices, and actigraphy systems is also on the rise due to their low costs. These devices serve as cost-effective and convenient options, as compared to PSG devices, especially for the low-economic class patient pool.
