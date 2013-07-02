New Market Study, "Small Cooking Appliances in Singapore", Has Been Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Small Cooking Appliances in Singapore" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Despite the slowdown in the economy, small cooking appliances still posted healthy volume growth of 3% to reach 655,000 units in 2012. This can be attributed to the fact that small cooking appliances such as rice cookers and mini ovens are considered necessities in the kitchen, due to the convenience they offer. Consumers are willing to purchase such products, as there are attractive marketing promotions offered by retailers and brand manufacturers.
Euromonitor International's Small Cooking Appliances in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Breadmakers, Coffee Machines, Electric Grills, Electric Steamers, Freestanding Hobs, Fryers, Mini Ovens, Other Small Cooking Appliances, Rice Cookers, Rotisseries and Roasters, Sandwich Makers, Slow Cookers, Toasters, Waffle Makers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
- Get a detailed picture of the Small Cooking Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
