New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Small kitchen appliances (non-cooking) benefited from a good economic performance for Saudi Arabia at the end of the review period and rising economic confidence and disposable income levels. Consequently, consumers became more inclined to spend money on new products, whereas economic uncertainty earlier in the review period resulted in many postponing purchases until necessary. Volume growth thus reached close to 3% in 2013 over the previous year, representing a considerably better performance in comparison to the review period as a whole, which saw retail volume decline of 3%.
Competitive Landscape
There are five strong players leading small kitchen appliances (non-cooking), with these benefiting from offering strong global brands with a reputation for durability and quality. United Yousef M Naghi led throughout the review period and accounted for 13% retail volume share in 2013 thanks to representing Philips in Saudi Arabia. This company was closely followed by Al-Jezy Domestic Appliances with 12% retail volume share derived from the brands Siemens and Bosch, while Salem Bakhashwain accounted for a similar share with the brands Tefal, Moulinex and Rowenta. Ahmed Al Naghi's Braun followed with 11% share and Black & Decker accounted for 10% share in the year. These brands have wide distribution and enjoy strong customer awareness in Saudi Arabia.
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Industry Prospects
Small kitchen appliances (non-cooking) is expected to see one of the slowest growth rates in consumer appliances during the forecast period, with a retail volume CAGR of just 2%. Growth will continue to be constrained by a number of factors, of which the most significant will be maturity in dominant product area kettles. Kettles is also likely to be hindered by a lack of significant innovation, with players already meeting consumers' demands in this area. Many consumers will continue to demand basic features, durability and a reliable brand name in kettles, while showing little interest in value-added features.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-Cooking) industry in Saudi Arabia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-Cooking) industry in Saudi Arabia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-Cooking) in Saudi Arabia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
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