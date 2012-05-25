New Financial Services market report from Datamonitor: "Social Media Strategies: Applications in Service Station Retail and Commercial Fuel Cards"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2012 -- Social media is increasingly being considered as an additional marketing channel by fuel retailers and B2B fuel card issuers alike. This report examines the drivers behind social media, outlines key considerations and provides a wealth of case studies within and outside of fuel retail, and recommendations to ensure effective strategy implementation.
Scope
- Improve your internal business case for investing in social media by understanding how you can use it to interact with your customers more frequently.
- Implement a superior social media strategy by learning from pre-existing fuel retail Facebook, Twitter and YouTube campaigns.
- Understand what social media content works within the service station and fuel cards sector.
- Glean ideas for your social media strategy by uncovering the most innovative examples from global retail and banking sectors.
- Understand the strengths and weaknesses of marketing a B2B fuel card on the social web through competitor profiles.
Highlights
In some countries over 50% of the population engage with social media. For fuel retailers and B2B fuel card issuers, people- and content-based sites such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube and blogs have all been employed thus far, with varying degrees of success.
Facebook is the social media platform preferred by fuel retailers, with Facebook walls being used by companies to answer customer service queries, promote products, gauge customer sentiment and launch competitions. Best in class social media strategies include Petrol Slovenia, Statoil, Preem and Applegreen.
Fuel card issuers have been slow to use social media. However, in the UK re-sellers including keyFuels and DCC owned-companies are using Twitter to raise their brand awareness and even prospect for new business.
Reasons to Get this Report
- How has social media been used by fuel retailers and fuel card issuers so far? What lessons can be learned from their campaigns?
- How can I use social media to promote convenience store/fuels/car wash products? How should I answer queries on the social web?
- How can I drive web traffic to my social media pages? Which fuel retailers developed blogs, tourist guides and competitions using social media?
- Can fuel cards really be marketed using social media? What precautions should be considered before undertaking a B2B fuel card campaign?
- How do consumers use social media and what are the main platforms in terms of total registered users? Does this vary by country?
