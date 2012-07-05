Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Software-Defined Networking (SDN) & Network Virtualization Global Advancements, Business Models, Technology Roadmap, Market Forecasts & Analysis (2012 - 2017)", is now available at Fast Market Research
SDN refers to a network infrastructure wherein the network control plane is decoupled from the physical topology. The technology provides operators with several advantages including increased flexibility and performance along with simplified operations.
Rising need for enterprise mobility has given way to growing employment of mobile personal devices such as smartphones, notebooks, and tablets to access corporate networks. The incumbent IT infrastructure is under pressure to configure these devices in a robust manner, while meeting compliance standards and norms.
The Software-Defined Networking (SDN) Market research report gives a brief overview of the global SDN market in the present scenario, and discusses the evolution of the Software Defined Networking and its global impact. It also identifies drivers and restraints for this market with insights on trends, opportunities, and challenges. The SDN market is broadly segmented by types of solutions and end-user markets. The solutions' segment comprises of switching, controllers, cloud virtualization applications, and network virtualization security solutions; whilst the end-user markets include telecommunications providers, cloud service providers, and enterprise data centers. The solutions and end-user markets, along with each of their sub-segments are further bifurcated by geographies. Geographies covered include North America (NA), Europe, Asia-Pacific including Japan (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LA). The report further covers global analysis and forecasting of SDN revenues.
We have also profiled leading players of this industry with their recent developments and other strategic industry activities. Key players profiled include 6Wind, ADARA Networks, Arista Networks, Inc., AT&T Inc, Big Switch Networks Inc., Broadcom, Brocade Communications Systems, Inc., ChipStart Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix System Inc., ConteXtream Inc., Cumulus Networks, Inc., Dell Inc., Deutsche Telekom, Embrane, Enterasys Networks Inc., Ericsson, Extreme Networks Inc., Google Inc., Hewlett-Packard Company, International Business Machines Corporation, Infoblox Inc., Intel Corporation, IP Infusion, Juniper Networks, Inc., LineRate Systems, Metaswitch Networks, NEC Corporation, Netgear Inc., Netronome Systems Inc., Nicira Inc., NTT Communications Corporation, Pertino Networks, Pica8 Inc., Plexxi Inc., vArmour Networks Inc., Vello Systems, Verizon CommunicationS Inc., VMware, Inc. and, Vyatta Inc. A complete competitive landscape, along with key growth strategies of the key industry players has also been provided.
