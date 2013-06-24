New Market Study, "Software Testing Market India 2013", Has Been Published

Recently published research from Netscribes, "Software Testing Market India 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- The new report, 'Software Testing Market in India', states that India has become one of the major destinations for outsourcing software testing services owing to the availability of cost effective talent pool. Increasing number of software development companies are outsourcing their software testing work to India owing to a rise in demand for software testing services. This high demand is generated in order to prevent software bugs that result in huge losses for the company. United States is the key market for the big Indian testing vendors, followed by Europe and Middle East.
The outsourced software testing market comprises of both traditional and independent testing services (ITS). ITS gains more popularity as enterprises does not require to invest in expensive hardware & software. Leading software testing companies in India provides facilities and Center of Excellence to offer ITS. Currently about 180,000 people are employed in this field in India.
The growth of software testing market is supported by strong foothold of IT services sector in India. Growing maturity of Indian vendors allow consistent high quality service delivery and better user defined standards. Demand for testing services is gaining a speedy growth with rapid evolution of vendor capabilities in last two decade. Rising adoption of different growth strategies by testing vendors will help them to differentiate from other abundant service providers. Indian software testing market will witness further growth owing to the recent government initiatives in IT & ITeS sector.
However, the industry has also some pain points. Even though India is known for its IT expertise, it still lacks enough educational and training focus on software testing. An agile software development with poor testing may lead to poor coding thereby escalating risk of errors. Further rising competition from other low cost nations pose a threat to India's dominance in the testing industry.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Cigniti Technologies Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hexaware Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Satyam Computer Services Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Thinksoft Global Services Ltd., Wipro Ltd., Cognizant Technology Solutions India Pvt. Ltd., Computer Sciences Corporation India Pvt. Ltd., IBM India Pvt. Ltd., Maveric Systems Ltd., QA Infotech Pvt. Ltd. - Shareholding Pattern, SQS India Infosystems Pvt. Ltd.
