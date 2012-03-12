New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Power - Global Market Size, Installation Prices, Module Market Shares, Market Segmentation, Regulations and Key Country Analysis to 2020"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2012 -- "Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Power - Global Market Size, Installation Prices, Module Market Shares, Market Segmentation, Regulations and Key Country Analysis to 2020" is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the global solar PV power market.
The research provides an understanding of the technology, key drivers and challenges in global solar PV power market. It also provides historical and forecast data to 2020 for installed capacity and power generation. The report provides detailed analysis on average installation prices for solar PV power and market segmentation by end user application globally and in major countries. The report analyses solar PV power initiatives with policy framework in key countries such as Germany, Italy, France, the US, Canada, Japan, China and India. The research provides major solar parks (active and upcoming) and module market share for global and major markets.
The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
The report analyses market trends and opportunities in the global solar PV power market. The scope of the research is as follows -
- Historical period of the report is 2006 to 2010 and forecast period is for 2011 to 2020.
- The report provides global market overview, global solar PV installed capacity and power generation data, average installation price and global market size of PV systems.
- The report provides market share by end user application (residential, commercial and utility) and global modules market share in 2010.
- The report also provides market overview, installed capacity and power generation data, average PV system installation price and market size, PV market segmentation by grid connectivity and end user application, market forces analysis, major solar parks (active and upcoming), module market share for 2010 and key regulations supporting solar PV industry in major PV markets.
- Major markets covered in the report include - Germany, Italy, France, the US, Canada, Japan, China and India.
Reasons to Get this Report
The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to -
- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for solar PV market.
- Identify key growth and investment opportunities in the global solar PV market.
- Identify key partners and business development avenues.
- Understand and respond to your competitors' business structure, strategy and prospects.
