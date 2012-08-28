New Energy research report from GBI Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2012 -- GBI Research, a leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, "Solar Thermal Power Market to 2020 - Asia-Pacific Continues to See Increased Investments While Effective FITs in the Middle East and Africa Create Lucrative Solar Power Destinations". The report gives an in depth analysis of Key Solar Thermal Power Markets in 8 countries (Australia, China, the US, India, South Africa, Algeria and UAE), with forecast until 2020. The research analyzes the regulatory framework and infrastructure of the solar thermal power sector in these countries. It provides a detailed forecast of power installed capacity and generation in each market to 2020.
This report is built using data and information sourced through primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Solar thermal power market in 8 copuntries (Australia, China, the US, India, South Africa, Algeria and UAE).
- Details of the 8 solar thermal power markets: Australia, China, the US, India, South Africa, Algeria and UAE.
- Historical and Forecast of renewable power cumulative installed capacity and generation from 2005-2020.
- Historical and Forecast of solar thermal power cumulative installed capacity and generation from 2005-2020.
- Major policies and regulations impacting solar thermal power market in all the countries covered.
- Major active and upcoming projects in all the countries covered.
- Global comptetive landscape of major solar thermal power developers.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Identify key markets and investment opportunities for foreign investors in the solar power industry.
- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historical and forecast data and detailed growth opportunities analysis.
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends that are driving the solar thermal power market.
- Position yourself to take maximum advantage of the market's growth potential.
- Locate and capitalize on market potential in emerging solar thermal markets.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Abengoa Solar, S.A., Acciona, Acciona Energia, S.A., ACME solar, Anengoa, Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), Grupo ACS, Luz International Ltd, New & Renewable Energy Authority (NREA), Egypt, Novatec Solar GmbH, RREEF Infrastructure, SAMCA Renovables, Solarite GmbH, Torresol Energy Investments, S.A.
