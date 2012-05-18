New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2012 -- GlobalData's new report, "South Africa Endoscopy Devices Market Outlook to 2017 - Flexible Endoscopes, Rigid Endoscopes, Endoscopy Visualization Systems, Capsule Endoscope Systems and Others" provides key market data on the South Africa Endoscopy Devices market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within seven market categories - Capsule Endoscope Systems, Endoscopic Instruments, Endoscopic Reprocessors, Endoscopy Fluid Management Systems, Endoscopy Visualization Systems, Flexible Endoscopes and Rigid Endoscopes. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on company financials and pipeline products, wherever available.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Market size and company share data for Endoscopy Devices market categories - Capsule Endoscope Systems, Endoscopic Instruments, Endoscopic Reprocessors, Endoscopy Fluid Management Systems, Endoscopy Visualization Systems, Flexible Endoscopes and Rigid Endoscopes.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within seven market categories. Data from 2003 to 2010, forecast forward for 7 years to 2017.
- 2010 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the seven market categories.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the South Africa Endoscopy Devicesmarket.
- Key players covered include Olympus Corporation, Hoya Corporation, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc., Stryker Corporation and others.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the South Africa Endoscopy Devices competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Olympus Corporation, Hoya Corporation, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc., Stryker Corporation, Given Imaging Ltd., Minntech Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Soluscope SAS
