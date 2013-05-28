New Market Study, "South Africa Freight Transport Report Q2 2013", Has Been Published

New Transportation market report from Business Monitor International: "South Africa Freight Transport Report Q2 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- BMI maintains a cautiously optimistic stance with regards to South Africa's freight transport sector in 2013. Although there are risks to the mining sector from a potential hard landing in China, our mining desk believes that growth will continue, which bodes well for the rail and port sectors in particular.
Headline Industry Data
- Rail freight growth will be 6.2% in 2013, and will average 5.7% to 2017.
- Richards Bay Port's tonnage throughput in 2013 is forecast to increase by 1.3%. Over the medium-term we project a 3.9% average annual increase.
- 2013 total trade growth is forecast at 3.8, up from the estimated 4.6% expansion in 2012.
- Road freight volumes are set to expand by 6.2% in 2013, and to average 5.9% over our forecast period.
Key Industry Trends
Transnet May Reduce Capital Expenditure Programme By ZAR50bn: South Africa's state-owned transportation company Transnet may reduce ZAR50bn (US$5.43bn) from its planned ZAR300bn (US $32.60bn) capital expenditure programme if strike actions affect the sector or economic growth eases, according to Transnet CEO Brian Molefe. The programme is scheduled to be implemented over the next seven years, Molefe added.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Transnet Intends To Develop Open-Access Coal Terminal: South Africa's state-owned transportation company Transnet intends to develop a new ZAR15bn (US$1.62bn) open-access coal terminal at Richards Bay. The conceptual study for the terminal has concluded under a government-backed plan to expand export capacity for emerging black coal miners, according to programme director for the project, Sudesh Maharaj, who made a statement in March.
TFR Runs 14 Magnetite Trains On Weekly Basis: A total of 14 magnetite trains are being operated by Transnet Freight Rail (TFR), the rail division of South Africa's state-owned freight transport company Transnet, to Richards Bay on a weekly basis. This enables TFR to rail 66,150 tons of magnetite per week.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- South Korea Freight Transport Report Q2 2013
- Australia Freight Transport Report Q2 2013
- Vietnam Freight Transport Report Q2 2013
- Philippines Freight Transport Report Q2 2013
- South Africa Shipping Report Q2 2013
- Hong Kong Freight Transport Report Q2 2013
- Czech Republic Freight Transport Report Q2 2013
- Russia Freight Transport Report Q2 2013
- Saudi Arabia Freight Transport Report Q2 2013
- Mexico Freight Transport Report Q2 2013