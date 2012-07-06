New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "South and Central America Neurology Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Interventional Neurology, Neurological Diagnostic Equipment, Neurostimulation Devices and Others"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2012 -- GlobalData's new report, "South and Central America Neurology Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Interventional Neurology, Neurological Diagnostic Equipment, Neurostimulation Devices and Others" provides key market data on the South and Central America Neurology Devices market - Argentina, Brazil and Mexico. The report provides value (USD million) data for all the market categories - CSF Management, Interventional Neurology, Neurological Diagnostic Equipment, Neurostimulation Devices, Neurosurgical Products and Radiosurgery. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Countries covered include Argentina, Brazil and Mexico.
- Market size and company share data for Neurology Devices market categories - CSF Management, Interventional Neurology, Neurological Diagnostic Equipment, Neurostimulation Devices, Neurosurgical Products and Radiosurgery.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million) data for each of the market categories in each of the country. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories and countries.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the South and Central America Neurology Devices market..
- Key players covered include Medtronic, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Elekta AB, Nihon Kohden Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Inc., DePuy, Inc. and others.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the South and Central America Neurology Devices competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Medtronic, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, DePuy, Inc., Covidien plc, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Cadwell Laboratories, Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Accuray Incorporated, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Micromed S.p.A, Natus Medical Incorporated, Boston Scientific Corporation, CareFusion Corporation, Cyberonics, Inc., KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Christoph Miethke GmbH & Co. KG, Sophysa S.A., Elekta AB
