New Market Study, "South Korea Freight Transport Report Q2 2013", Has Been Published

South Korea's Q412 real GDP growth came in at 0.4%, accelerating marginally from the previous quarter's print of 0.1% but remaining below consensus estimates of 0.5%. Private consumption led growth this time, expanding 0.8% as investments and exports contracted 2.0% and 1.2%, respectively. This has put full-year growth at 2.0%, just a fraction above the 1.9% forecast we outlined in January 2012 (see our online service 'Economy Set For Further Weakness Through 2012', January 31, 2012).
At the end of January, China's flash PMI reported at a two-year high, with South Korean exporters likely to continue riding the wave of a cyclical upturn on the mainland. However, when this upcycle starts to fade, the South Korean freight industry will suffer as a result.
Exports were experiencing turbulence last quarter and continue to do so, which means that growth forecasts for the various freight sectors remain muted. The air and rail modes will see year-on-year (y-o-y) growth coming in at under 3%, with the best performing freight mode - in terms of y-o-y growth - being the maritime sector. The ports of Busan and Incheon will both enjoy healthy annual tonnage throughput growth in 2013.
Headline Industry Data
- 2013 air freight tonnage throughput forecast to increase 2.77%.
- 2013 rail freight tonnage throughput forecast to grow 2.67%.
- Total trade (imports plus exports) in real terms is set to grow 3.80% in 2013.
- The Port of Busan will see gross tonnage growth increase 5.50% in 2013.
- The Port of Incheon is forecast to see gross tonnage growth of 5.12% in 2013.
Key Industry Trends
Merger Planned To Create Korea's Largest Logistics Firm
A US$5bn merger is set to go ahead that will create South Korea's largest logistics firm. Korea Express will amalgamate with GLS; a date of April 1 2013 has been pencilled in for the transaction to take place. Post-merger, Korea Express' stakeholders will include Cheil Jedang, KX Holdings (both 20.1%), Daewoo Construction (5.3%) and Asiana Airlines (5%), according to Maeil Business Newspaper.
Government Moves To Strengthen Domestic Shipping Sector
Plans to block foreign shippers from securing contracts in the state-run energy sphere in a bid to strengthen the South Korea's economic position following the downturn have been initiated by the country's government. On December 21, 2012, the South Korean-state owned Korea Electric Power Corp held an auction for five units, but only domestic shipping firms were eligible to bid for the contracts to transport coal.
