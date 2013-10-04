New Market Study, "Spain Cider Market Insights 2013", Has Been Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Spain Cider Market Insights 2013" from Canadean, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Product Synopsis
Comprising of textual analysis and data tables, this in-depth and exclusive country report from Canadean provides a comprehensive view of the cider industry structure including analysis and profiles on trade mark owners and local operators. Brand volumes and market share are given by price segment, alcoholic strength and type. Consumption volumes are provided by pack mix (type, material, refill ability, pack size) and distribution channel (on- and off-premise). Other information includes market valuation/pricing data and new products are identified. All supported by market commentary.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The 2013 Spain Cider Market Insights report is a high level market research report on the Spanish cider industry. Published by Canadean, this report provides an excellent way of gaining an in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the market. The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on cider market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Cider decreased by 3% in 2012.The cider market is split between traditional or natural called still cider and carbonated cider; two variants sharing the same parent name but with different production procedures resulting in two different beverages in terms of flavor and consumption characteristics.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The decline was mainly caused by an on-premise contraction suffered at EDA outlets due to the economic difficulties of consumers
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Spain Cider Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the cider market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors.
Key Features and Benefits
This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Spain cider market.
This report provides readers with in-depth data on market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount; alcoholic strength; type.
This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2012.
This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and selected company profiles.
This report provides distribution channel data (on- vs. off-premise) and discusses the latest trends in the key sub-channels. Packaging data includes consumption volumes by pack material, type, size, refillable vs. non-refillable. Market valuation data and selected pricing data are also included.
Key Market Issues
Companies Mentioned in this Report: BODEGAS DE VILLAVICIOSA (formerly CHAMPANERA DE VILLAVICIOSA SA), Champanera de Villaviciosa, ENVASADOS EVA, Envasados Eva, GRUSIFAS SA, Grusifas Sa, MARTINEZ SOPENA HERMANOS
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