New Market Study, "SPAR in Spain: Local Profile, 2013", Has Been Published

New Retailing market report from Canadean: "SPAR in Spain: Local Profile, 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2013 -- This is a detailed report covering SPAR's store formats, private labels, history, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics in Spain.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This is a comprehensive report covering SPAR's operations in Spain. It offers an insightful analysis of the company and details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics. The report also presents market shares and investment strategies of the company's key local competitors.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Spain has been reeling under the effects of a double dip recession with the economy contracting by 1.4% in 2012, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected the economy will contract by a further 1.5% in 2013. The effects of the recession have trickled down to many sectors of the Spanish economy, including retail, which witnessed negative growth during the period 2007-2012. A weakening economy and rising unemployment have led to a decrease in disposable income and consumer confidence thereby impacting the sales of hypermarkets, supermarkets and hard-discounters.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The report provides detailed information on SPAR's operations and strategy in Spain. Additionally, it presents market shares and investment strategies of the company's key competitors in the country.
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of SPAR's operations in Spain and is an essential tool to gain a detailed understanding of the company's local operations.
The report presents SPAR's strategy, which is essential in understanding the direction of the company in the coming years.
A unique table that presents the information of major retailers in Spain. It provides information on the retailers' store banners, country of origin, store count, and the year of inception in Spain.
An insightful analysis of SPAR in Spain, providing details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employee biographies, and key financial and operational metrics.
The report provides market share data for SPAR and its key competitors in Spain. Additionally, it presents investment strategies of the company's key competitors, and this information is essential to gain an understanding of the market.
Key Market Issues
The after effects of the recession have trickled down to many sectors, including retail, which has seen slow growth over the past couple of years and is likely to continue unless the market shows signs of recovery.
Sluggish economy and rising unemployment have led to a decrease in the average household disposable income, impacting consumers' purchasing power.
Key Highlights
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Spar in Russia: Local Profile, 2013
- SPAR in the Czech Republic: Local Profile
- Auchan in Russia: Local Profile, 2013
- Metro in China: Local Profile, 2013
- Kingfisher in Spain: Local Profile, 2013
- Metro in Russia: Local Profile, 2013
- Kingfisher in Poland: Local Profile, 2013
- Carrefour in India: Local Profile, 2013
- Metro in Spain: Local Profile, 2013
- Carrefour in Poland: Local Profile, 2013