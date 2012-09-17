Fast Market Research recommends "Spine Surgery Devices Market Forecasts to 2017 - Global Trends & Competitive Analysis" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2012 -- "Spine Surgery Devices Market Forecasts to 2017 - (Fusion, Non-fusion, Artificial discs, Nucleus replacement, Spinal decompression, Vertebral Compression Fractures treatment, Kyphoplasty, Spine stimulators, and Spine biologics) - Global Trends & Competitive Analysis"
Spine surgery devices market is considered as a very important and lucrative sub segment of orthopedic industry. The global spine surgery devices market is estimated at $11,554 million in 2012 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% to reach $14,833 million by 2017.
The spine surgery devices market is broadly segmented into five classes, such as fusion, non-fusion, spinal decompression, vertebral compression fracture treatment products and spine biologics. Fusion category can be divided into spine fusion and fixation and spinal bone stimulators. Non-fusion segment consists of motion preservation technologies such as dynamic stabilization, artificial discs, annual repair, and nucleus replacement. Spinal decompression segment consists of niche markets such as corpectomy, disectomy, foraminotomy/forminectomy and laminotomy/laminectomy. Vertebral compression factures treatment category includes market for vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty kits. Allogarfts, bone morphonenetic proteins, demineralised bone matrix, bone substitutes and machined bones, together contribute to overall category of spine biologics.
Increasing aging population, technological advancements, rising industry players and increasing demand for MIS procedures are the major drivers which are slated to propel this market. However, the pricing pressures, economic slowdown and unstable reimbursement policies will restrict the growth of this market to a certain extent.
In 2012, North America is estimated to contribute to the largest market share of the global spine surgery devices, followed by Europe. However, the Asian countries represent the fastest growing markets due to large population, growing physicians and patient awareness about the new technologies, improving reimbursement coverage, booming medical tourism and increased purchasing power of hospitals. Moreover, economic slowdown, pricing pressures and cumbersome regulatory procedures in mature countries will compel the companies to focus on the Asian markets.
Scope of the Report
This research report categorizes the market for spine surgery devices into the following segments:
Global spine surgery market, by technology
Fusion
Fusion and fixation
Spine bone stimulators
Non-fusion
Dynamic stabilization
Artificial discs
Annulus repair
Nucleus replacement
Vertebral compression fracture treatment products
Spinal decompression
Corpectomy
Disectomy
Foraminotomy/foraminectomy
Laminotomy/laminectomy
Spine biologics
Global spine surgery market, by products
