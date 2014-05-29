Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Spirits in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Although the country lives on massive reserves of oil, Saudi Arabian demand for spirits rises by average annual rate of 13% over review period to reach SR2.0 billion in 2012. Ethyl alcohol from fermented materials represents most lucrative category in 2012, comprising virtually all of domestic demand. Imports reach value of R$52 million in 2012, following expansion of 559% over review period; South Africa and the UK are the main foreign partners. Turnover of local producers increases 90% over review period to reach SR1.5 billion in 2012. Nominal profits soar 134% over 2007-2012 to reach SR758 million in the latter year, with profitability rising 10 percentage points to 52%. Industry characterised by rather high degree of concentration, as seven largest firms account for 30% of revenue in 2012. Production turnover projected to see 10% CAGR over forecast period to reach RS2.6 billion in 2018.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Spirits in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 1551. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
The Spirits in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 1551 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Distilled Spirits and Liqueurs, Ethyl Alcohol From Fermented Materials.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Spirits in India: Industrial Report
- Spirits in Japan: Industrial Report
- Spirits in Russia: Industrial Report
- Spirits in Brazil: Industrial Report
- Spirits in South Korea: Industrial Report
- Spirits in Australia: Industrial Report
- Spirits in Indonesia: Industrial Report
- Spirits in Turkey: Industrial Report
- Spirits in Mexico: Industrial Report
- The Future of the Spirits Market in Austria to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape