New Market Study, "Spirits in the Czech Republic", Has Been Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Spirits in the Czech Republic", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- The spirits category was hit by a methyl alcohol poisoning scandal during autumn and winter 2012. Methyl-tainted alcohol penetrated the distribution network of small independent retailers, marketplaces and convenience stores, mostly in the Moravian-Silesian region, claiming around 40 lives. The hunt for methyl-tainted alcohol resulted in a countrywide prohibition of sales of alcoholic drinks over 20% abv and caused a significant drop in total consumption of spirits.
Euromonitor International's Spirits in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Brandy and Cognac, Liqueurs, Other Spirits, Rum, Tequila (and Mezcal), Whiskies, White Spirits.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Spirits market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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