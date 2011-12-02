New Materials research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2011 -- The sports drinks, energy drinks, and nutraceutical drinks form a part of functional drinks; which comes under soft drinks. Sports and energy drinks are very different beverage choices that should be assessed and marketed differently and hence are described separately in the report. Sports and energy drinks differ in their functionality as well. Sports drinks are meant to replenish the fluid lost during exercise or any physical activity; whereas energy drinks are to give you a boost of energy. The report provides full analysis of the world's leading sports and energy drinks brands and markets, with clear insight and market commentary on the main developments and trends. A chronology of developments by region is also covered, ensuring the notification of the latest energy drink developments.
Global demand for sports and energy drinks is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 10% from 2011 to 2016. Rising health awareness among consumers is playing a major role in the popularity of this beverage. Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc, GlaxoSmithKline, and Red Bull GmbH are innovating constantly and adding new products to this niche segment. The industry is experimenting with products such as sugar-free or light drinks to attract female consumers. The market is expected to grow as new formulations are launched. Sports and Energy Drinks Market research report segments the global market of sports and energy drinks on the basis of products, major players, and geographies with market dynamics for macro and micro segments. Revenue is forecasted for the market with an in-depth analysis of emerging trends and wining imperatives for the major players in the industry.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
With the huge market potential and the growing preference, the market is likely to witness considerable growth in the years to come. The market is anticipated to continue penetrating the untapped markets and older population. The growth of the market is also largely attributed to the developments such as the incorporation of the organic and natural ingredients. The varieties of sports and energy drinks containing organic or natural ingredients are increasing continually at present.
MARKETS COVERED
This report focuses on global sports and energy drinks market. This research categorizes the global sports and energy drinks market on the basis of types, end-users, ingredients, geography, top brands, and distribution channel.
On the basis of geography:
North America (U.S.)
Europe (U.K.)
Asia- Pacific (Japan)
ROW
On the basis of top brands:
Sports drinks
Gatorade
Powerade
Others
Energy drinks
Red Bull
Others
On the basis of distribution channel:
Off-premise (Off-trade)
Convenience stores
Supermarkets/hypermarkets
Mass merchandisers
Drug stores
Others
On-premise (On-trade)
Food service/sports nutrition chain
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Crop Protection Chemicals Market by Type (Herbicides, Fungicides, Insecticides, Bio-pesticides and Adjuvants), Geography, Price Trends and Global Forecasts (2011-2016)
- Global MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market by Type, Applications, Prices, Regulations Trends & Forecasts 2011-2016
- Water Treatment Chemicals Market By Types, Applications, Trends & Global Forecasts (2011 - 2016)
- Biodegradable Plastics Market: by Types (Starch, PLA, PHA, PCL, and PBS), Applications, Regulations, Prices, Trends & Forecast (2011 - 2016)
- Global Carbon Nanotubes Market - SWCNTS, MWCNTS, Technology, Applications, Trends & Outlook (2011 - 2016)
- Sustainability in the Global Mining Industry 2011-2012: Market Trends and Opportunities, Profitability and Budget Forecasts, Mining Industry Procurement and Marketing Initiatives
- Advanced Energy Storage Technologies by Type, Applications & Strategic Opportunities (2011 - 2016)
- Solar Power Market by PV, CSP Technologies by Installations, Price, Cost, Trade Trends & Global Forecasts (2011 - 2016)
- Top & Emerging Bio-Fuel Markets by Technology, Feedstocks, Regulations, Pricing & Commercialization Trends & Forecasts (2011 - 2016)
- Emerging Trends & Growth Opportunities in Energy Drinks: Shots, Flavour Trends & Forecasts to 2015