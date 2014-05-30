Fast Market Research recommends "Sports Goods in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Saudi Arabia's market for sports goods enjoys average annual growth of 12% over 2007-2012 thanks to favourable social and economic trends. Football and other outdoor activities makes athletic equipment, representing 45% of demand in 2012, the largest category. Relatively skilled labour force, well established infrastructure for sports goods' manufacturing and low production costs allow China to supply sports goods at competitive prices and represent the largest imports partner. Industry for sports goods records annual growth of 15% over 2007-2012 thanks to government support. Industry predicted to expand 77% over 2013-2018 due to increasing awareness of health issues such as obesity and diabetes, government initiatives to promote physical activities, and increased female participation in sports.
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This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Sports Goods in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 3693. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
The Sports Goods in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 3693 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Athletics Equipment, Fishing Equipment, Other Sports Equipment, Ski Equipment and Roller-skates, Water-sport Equipment.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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