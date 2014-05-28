Fast Market Research recommends "Sports Nutrition in Portugal" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- The rise of the health and fitness trend in Portugal and the fact that an increasing number of Portuguese people are subscribing to gymnasiums through monthly memberships contributed to the strong performance of sports nutrition in Portugal during 2013. The leading manufacturers of sports nutrition in Portugal continue to benefit from the fact that the penetration of sports nutrition remains very limited in Portugal, although consumer demand is increasing. In comparison with countries such as...
Euromonitor International's Sports Nutrition in Portugal report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Non-Protein Products, Protein Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sports Nutrition market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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