Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2012 -- This report analyzes the Asia Pacific steam turbine market in terms of steam turbine units sold, steam turbine revenues and market share of companies in terms of revenues. It also discusses the key drivers and restraints impacting the market. The report provides an in depth analysis of key Asia-Pacific steam turbine markets- China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Taiwan, Vietnam and Indonesia. It provides data and analysis related to the market size, revenues, market share, average price and the regulations in each of these countries. The report also provides SWOT analysis of five key steam turbine manufacturing companies in Asia Pacific region.
Scope
- Data on the revenue generated from steam turbine sales for the key countries in the Asia Pacific region like China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Taiwan, Vietnam and Indonesia.
- Data on the pricing and volume (unit sales) analysis for steam turbines for key countries in the Asia Pacific region.
- Market share analysis of top market participants such as Shanghai Electric Group Company Ltd., Dongfang Electric Company Ltd., Harbin Turbine Co. Ltd. and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
- Power regulations for key countries.
- Data sourced from proprietary databases and primary interviews with industry experts.
Reasons to get this Report
- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for the steam turbine market.
- Develop strategies based on the latest pricing trends, market shares and revenue growth.
- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage in the steam market's growth potential.
- Identify key partners and business development avenues.
- Respond to your competitors' business structure, strategy and prospects.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Shanghai Electric Group Company Ltd, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Dongfang Electric Corporation Ltd.
