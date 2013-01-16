New Pharmaceuticals market report from GBI Research: "Stem Cell Therapy Market in Asia-Pacific to 2018 - Commercialization Supported by Favorable Government Policies, Strong Pipeline and Increased Licensing Activity"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research "Stem Cell Therapy Market in Asia-Pacific to 2018 - Commercialization Supported by Favorable Government Policies, Strong Pipeline and Increased Licensing Activity". The report provides an in-depth analysis on stem cell research and development in India, China, Japan, South-Korea and Singapore. The report market analysis and forecasts for CABG, LSCT, Type 1 DM, Type 2 DM, Hearticellgram, Cerecellgram, Cartistem and Cupistem. The report also provides information on trends and pipelines. In addition to this, the report covers market drivers and challenges for stem cell research market.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
GBI Research analysis finds the stem cell therapy market was valued at $545m in 2012, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10% from 2012 to 2018, to attain a value of $972m in 2018. The market is poised for significant growth in the forecast period due to the anticipated launch of JCR Pharmaceuticals' JR-031 (2014) in Japan and FCB Pharmicell's Cerecellgram (CCG) (2015) in South Korea. The research is mainly in early stages, with the majority of the molecules being in early stages of development (Phase I/II and Phase II). Phase I/II and Phase II contribute 67% of the pipeline. Stem cell research is dominated by hospitals/universities/institutions, which contribute 63% of the molecules in the pipeline. The dominance of institutional research is attributable to uncertain therapeutic outcomes in stem cell research.The major companies conducting research in India include Reliance Life Sciences and Stempeutics Research Pvt Ltd, among others. The major institutions include PGIMER and AIIMS.
Scope
- Country analysis of regulatory framework of India, China, South-Korea, Japan and Singapore
- In-depth information and analysis on the pipeline products expected to bring a shift to the market positions of the leading manufacturers.
- Market characterization data for stem cell research for CABG, LSCT, Type 1 DM, Type 2 DM, Hearticellgram, Cerecellgram, Cartistem and Cupistem.
- Key drivers and restraints that have a significant impact on the market.
- Competitive landscape of stem cell research in Asia-Pacific. The key companies discussed in this report are Stempeutics, Reliance Lifesciences, International Stem cell services, Shenzhen Beike Biotechnology, JCR Pharmaceuticals, ES Cells International, Stem Cell Technologies i, Pharmicell and Medipost
- Key M&A activities, licensing agreements, that have taken place between stem cell companies in 2007 till date.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Stempeutics Research, Reliance Life Sciences, International Stem Cell Services, Shenzhen Beike Biotechnology, JCR Pharmaceuticals, ES Cells International (Subsidiary of BioTime, Inc), Stem Cell Technologies i, Pharmicell, Medipost
