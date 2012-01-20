New Materials research report from GBI Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2012 -- 'Styrene Global Markets to 2020 - Substitution of Polystyrene by Polypropylene and Polyethylene Terephthalate to Impact Growth in Developed Regions' is an in-depth report from GBI Research focusing on the demand side of the global styrene industry. The report provides the reader with detailed analysis and forecasts of the major economic and market trends affecting global styrene demand in the major global regions. It also provides analysis and description of the major drivers and restraints affecting styrene demand in various regions. Global styrene demand is assessed in terms of end-user segments and price and a competitive landscape, at both regional and country level, is also provided. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global Styrene market covering all the major parameters. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The global demand for styrene has been steadily increasing over the last ten years. The global styrene demand stood at 21,657,608 tons in 2010. A significant portion of the increase in demand for styrene was from the Asia-Pacific region, and the same trend is expected to continue in the forecast period.
Scope
- Drivers, restraints and challenges affecting the growth of the styrene market for all major global regions: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.
- Demand and production volume forecasts for the styrene markets of all major countries: the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Taiwan, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina.
- Demand volume forecasts for the major end-user applications, highlighting trends and volume share analysis for each of these applications in all major countries.
- Pricing forecasts and analysis of the major countries and regions.
- Capacity share analysis of the key producers in all major countries.
- Styrene import and export trends in all major countries.
Reasons to get this Report
- The report is a useful tool for both industry professionals and beginners seeking to gain an understanding of the dynamics of the global styrene market.
- To obtain a detailed understanding of the factors expected to affect the growth of the styrene market in different regions of the world.
- To identify the most attractive geographies, product segments and end-user applications in order to increase business revenue.
- To develop custom strategies based on the current and forecast trends in the production and consumption of styrene.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market to 2020 - Carbonated Soft Drinks and Bottled Water Market in Asia Driving the Global Demand
- Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Global Market to 2020 - Demand for Solution-Styrene Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) Increasing In-line with Uptake of High-Performance Tires
- The Future of Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE), Market Forecasts and Growth Trends to 2020 - Packaging Applications Driving Demand Globally
- Benzene Global Market to 2020 - Driven by the Styrene Monomer Market, Asian Consumption Will Continue to Dominate
- Polystyrene (PS) and Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Global Market to 2020 - Continued Development in the Construction (EPS) and Packaging (PS) End-Use Segments to Accelerate Future Demand
- Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Global Supply Dynamics to 2020 - Production from Coal Derivatives Emerging as a Cheaper Alternative in China
- Polypropylene Market to 2020 - Propylene Supply Shortages to Restrict Industry Expansion
- Business Confidence in the Global Mining Industry in 2011-12: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, and Demand and Expenditure Forecast
- Toluene Global Market to 2020 - Asia Pacific to Account for 50% of Global Demand by 2018, Driven by Solvent Applications, Benzene and Xylene Markets
- Plastics Additives: The Global Market