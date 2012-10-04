New Market Study: "Successes and Failures Case Study: Olivari Mediterranean Olive Oil"

New Food market report from Datamonitor: "Successes and Failures Case Study: Olivari Mediterranean Olive Oil"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2012 -- Effective innovation is difficult to come by, but it is the key to sustained competitive advantage in the consumer packaged goods industry. Lessons can be learned from both successes and failures. This case study looks at how the Olivari Olive Oil brand has successfully differentiated its proposition in a somewhat crowded olive oil category through a first-of-its-kind packaging innovation.
Scope
- Access comprehensive analysis of global successes and failures in the consumer packaged goods industry to drive ideation and inspiration.
- Obtain country-specific consumer insight to understand the consumer attitudes and needs that underpinned innovation success/failure.
- Avoid costly investments by learning important lessons from companies and brands that have failed or under-delivered.
- Obtain a broader appreciation of the CPG industry by gaining insights from both within and outside of your category.
Highlights
Around 80% of new product innovation fails - highlighting the challenge that industry players face in innovating in today's competitive market landscape. Failed innovation can severely undermine profits and brand reputations. Conversely, the rewards for successful innovation are substantial.
Datamonitor is constantly monitoring the big winners and losers in the CPG industry. Each case contains background information, describes how developments unfolded, and is contextualized by Datamonitor's own research and analysis.
This case looks at the example of the olive oil brand, Olivari. With a first-of-its-kind, patented pop-up pourer Olivari was able to seamlessly align its product packaging benefits with the end user's convenience and quality needs. In doing so, Olivari has achieved stand-out appeal.
