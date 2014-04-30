Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Sudan Defence & Security Report Q2 2014", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- BMI expects Sudan to set its defence budget at around USD2.4bn for 2014. For the remainder of the forecast period between 2015 and 2018, we expect Sudan to spend an average of USD3.2 annually on defence. Furthermore, we expect the defence budget to increase to USD3.7bn in 2018. In 2014, we expect the country to import USD20.3mn worth of defence equipment. However, we do expect a modest increase to USD20.4mn in 2016, and then to USD20.6mn and USD20.7mn in 2017 and 2018 respectively.
We have given Sudan an overall security risk rating of 36 for Q214. The country has scored an average security risk rating of 39 for the period December 2007 to Q214. We calculate that Sudan has a moderately high risk of becoming involved in an interstate conflict. Similarly, we also believe that Sudan is at moderate risk of suffering a major terrorist attack. In addition, Sudan is also considered to have a high risk of experiencing significant criminal activity.
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Although it is scarcely mentioned in contemporary news coverage, the conflict in the Sudanese province of West Darfur continues to rage. However, the dynamics of the conflict have changed, with local Arab groups now fighting one another over access to resources.
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